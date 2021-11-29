Shweta Bachchan asks 'papa' Amitabh Bachchan's about 1000 KBC episodes, emotional actor says show changed his world

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to host his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The two guests will be a part of the 1000th episode after the show went on air in 2000.

Sony has shared a new promo featuring Shweta and Navya on the hot seat while Amitabh sits on the opposite seat as the host. Shweta asks Amitabh to share how does he feels about the show completing 1000 episodes.

Amitabh replies, "Aise laga meri duniya badal gai (it seems as my whole world had changed)." The promo then shows previous crorepatis from Harshvardhan Navathe, who was the first crorepati on the show in 2000 to Sushil Kumar, who won the top prize of ₹5 crore in 2011. Their winning moments run high on excitement and celebration with even Amitabh joining them in the mood.

In later part of the promo, Amitabh continues to play the game with Shweta and Navya and says, “khel ko aage badhate hain kyunki khel abhi khatm nahi hua hai, hai ki nahi? (lets take the game forward because the game is yet not over, isn't it)?”

The viewers cheered for Amitabh in the comments section. A fan said, “Sony, you have created history but never remove Amitabh, no one is better than him.” Another complained, “I have been trying ever since the show started but my name is yet to come.”

Amitabh continues to host celebrities on the weekends. He has hosted all from Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma this season.

