Shweta Tiwari celebrates son Reyansh's birthday at amusement park, says 'Best holistay', shares pics and videos

Actor Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram and shared her happy moments with son Reyansh. She celebrated her son's birthday at an amusement park. Her son turned six years old. She called her experience at the theme park as ‘best holiday.’ Along with fans, many celebrity friends reacted to her post. (Also read: Pooja Hegde goes to amusement park, shares fun pics from New York holiday: 'Let the adventure begin')

Shweta posted a selfie with her son on a park ride. Both of them smiled while posing for the camera. She shared two pictures in which she held Reyansh's hand. In one of the pictures, she wore black swimsuit and her son wore yellow T-shirt and red pants. In another picture, she gave a kiss to her son. Both of them wore jackets. She also shared a video from her room, where people dressed up in animals' costumes came to celebrate his birthday. In the clip, she asked her son to greet them. The hotel's staff members brought cake for Reyansh and said, “Happy birthday to you." Immediately, He got excited for his birthday celebration. On Instagram Stories, Shweta shared many pictures with Reyansh while enjoying in the swimming pool.

Sharing the pictures and videos on Instagram, Shweta wrote, “Best holistay (red heart emoji). Had so much fun at @imagicaaworld. Thank you @novotelimagicaa for making Reyansh’s birthday so memorable.. Thank youuu @vikaaskalantri for arranging everything.” Actors Karanvir Bohra wrote, “This is so cute…Happy happy birthday to you Reyansh (heart emojis)”, Priyanka Vikaas Kalantri commented, “Awwww how cute are these pics. It was indeed so much fun (kiss emojis). Happy birthday Reyansh.” Actors Sara Khan and Vikas Kalantri dropped heart emojis on the post.

Reacting to the post, one of Shweta's fans commented, “So sweet (red heart emoji).” Another fan wrote, “You are the best mom.” Other fan commented, “Aap itne young kaise dikhte ho? (How do you look so young)." “Happy birthday to Reyansh, God bless him (cake and chocolate emojis)", wrote one person. “Her kids will grow up and have kids, still she will look the same", commented another person.

Reyansh Kohli is Shweta’s son from her second marriage with actor Abhinav Kohli. She got separated from Abhinav in 2019 after filing a domestic violence complaint against him. Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Shweta with Shweta's ex husband Raja Chaudhary.

Palak will now be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Shehnaaz Gill. She also has an upcoming film titled Rosie in the pipeline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.