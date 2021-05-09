Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shweta Tiwari hits back at Abhinav Kohli's claims that she abandoned son, slams him for 'not contributing single penny'
Shweta Tiwari has responded to estranged husband Abhinav Kohli's accusations that she abandoned their son Reyansh. Shweta flew down to South Africa recently, to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli got married in 2013 and welcomed Reyansh in 2016.

Actor Shweta Tiwari has hit back at her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, after he accused her of abandoning their son Reyansh at a Mumbai hotel while she participates in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, in South Africa. Abhinav had posted videos on social media, claiming that he wasn't aware of Reyansh's whereabouts, and that he was going from 'hotel to hotel' looking for him.

Shweta in a new interview has denied not informing Abhinav about her travel plans, and has said that the child is safe with her family.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot. I had informed Abhinav Kohli everything and I was surprised yet again to see the video he posted."

She continued, "I really don’t understand the agenda behind it, given that he speaks to Reyansh in the evening over call for about one hour, every day, without fail as per the High Court’s order. To be honest, as per the HC orders he is allowed to speak for only half an hour but he speaks for a longer period but we never stop him. Yet he claims that he doesn’t know where his child is and how he is doing.”

She said that she would have preferred to have brought Reyansh, his nanny, and her mother along to South Africa with her, but that Abhinav didn't consent to this arrangement. Shweta said that she has taken every step to ensure Reyansh's safety, and that Abhinav is 'someone who is not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids'.

Abhinav had posted a series of videos in which he complained about not knowing where Reyansh is. In the videos, he spoke with a representative from child welfare services, and said that Reyansh wasn't keeping well recently and that he was concerned about his health.

