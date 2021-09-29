Shweta Tiwari hospitalised due to weakness and low blood pressure: 'She had not managed enough rest'

Television actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari has been hospitalised. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with weakness and low blood pressure.

Shweta recently appeared in the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was aired on Sunday. Shweta, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood competed for the crown, with Arjun emerging as the winner.

In a statement to the press, as reported by Indianexpress.com, Shweta's team said, “The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change.” The team assured that Shweta is recovering and would return home soon.

Shweta was in South Africa, earlier this summer, where she along with numerous other television stars filmed for the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Earlier this year, Shweta's personal life also made the headlines. Her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused her of separating him from their son. He also said that Shweta left their son at an undisclosed location while she was in South Aftica. However, Shweta retaliated that she had informed Abhinav of their son's whereabouts before leaving.

Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari is about to make her acting debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film, a horror thriller, is based on a real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie. She was an employee at a BPO organisation in Gurugram. Vivek Oberoi is co-producing the film under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment, and is also playing a pivotal role in it.

Shweta shot to fame with her role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The actor went on to appear in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She also participated in Bigg Boss.

