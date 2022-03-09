Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari getting skinny-shamed, called malnourished: People still say 'ye kitni sukdi hai'

Shweta Tiwari has been acting for over two decades now. In her journey, the actor has seen all kinds of highs and lows and mean comments too. Her daughter Palak Tiwari is new to all this. Palak made her foray into the entertainment industry recently and has come to deal with several harsh comments over her appearance and weight on social media. In a recent interview, Shweta spoke about the skinny-shaming her daughter goes through and why it doesn't affect her. (Also read: Shweta dances with Palak to Bijlee Bijlee, fan asks 'is she your sister'. Watch)

Palak Tiwari made her debut as an actor in a short film last year before appearing in a music video with Harrdy Sandhu. The 21-year-old will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Vishal Mishra's film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which also stars Vivek Oberoi.

In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta addressed the comments Palak gets for her weight. She said, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain 'ye kitni sukdi hai' (Even now people say she is so skinny) but I never say anything to her. That's how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don't care what kind of body she has. These days, Instagram is enough to troll people. They used words like skinny and malnourished and what not. I don't care."

Shweta added that she is further reassured by the fact that Palak also does not take such comments too seriously even though she does, at times, gets bothered by them. She said, "She says 'am I really that thin?' and I say no. I tell her, 'For your age, this is ok. As you grow older, your body will change'."

Palak is Shweta's daughter with her first husband, actor Raja Chaudhary. She also has a son--five-year-old Reyanssh--with second husband Abhinav Kohli. The actor, best known for her work in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Mere Dad ki Dulhan, also won the fourth season of reality show Bigg Boss in 2011. She was last seen in Zee5's web series Show Stopper, alongside Saurabh Raaj Jain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON