Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav accuses her of abandoning son for Khatron Ke Khiladi, posts videos of search

Abhinav Kohli, who is involved in a bitter custody dispute with his estranged wife Shweta Tiwari, has said that he refused to consent to her taking their son Reyaansh along with her to South Africa. Shweta recently jetted off to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. According to Abhinav, left him at a Mumbai hotel.

Abhinav, who has repeatedly accused Shweta of not allowing him to meet Reyansh, posted a series of videos on Instagram on Friday and Saturday.

He said in one of them that he has been going from 'hotel to hotel' with a picture of Reyansh, asking about his whereabouts at the reception. He said that with Shweta overseas, he is the child's legal guardian. The police, he said, have advised him to contact other authorities.

In a second video, he said that he had contacted child helpline services, and said that Reyansh hadn't been keeping well in the last few days. "She has gone to South Africa, during Covid, when people are dying left, right and centre. It is such a dangerous time," he said. In his third video, he recorded a phone call with a representative from the child helpline services.

Shweta in a recent interview accused Abhinav of trying to ruin her reputation. "In the lobby of my residential building, he (Abhinav) told me, ‘Ek aurat ki image kharab karne me kya lagta hai, just one post. Just one post, and you will be ruined," she told Bollywood Bubble. "After 5 to 6 days, he started posting, to spoil my reputation,” she added.