Shweta Tiwari spotted at Bigg Boss 15 finale amid 'God comment' controversy and FIR, waves at paparazzi with a smile

On Friday afternoon, actor Shweta Tiwari was spotted at the sets of Bigg Boss for the finale of the show's season 15. Shweta is a winner of a previous season of the show and as per reports, she will be making an appearance on the show's finale along with almost all the previous Bigg Boss winners.

In videos posted by paparazzi on social media, Shweta can be seen reaching the sets in her car and entering the vanity van. She pauses just to wave to the cameras but does not stop to talk or say anything. Shweta was the winner of season four of Bigg Boss in 2011, beating The Great Khali and Ashmit Patel during the course of the show.

However, Shweta's latest appearance at the show comes while she is embroiled in a controversy. On Wednesday, Shweta had ignited controversy during the promotion of her upcoming show in Bhopal. Clips from the event doing rounds on social media show her saying, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai." (God is taking the measurements for my bra)."

Shweta Tiwari in her vanity van at the Bigg Boss sets (Varinder Chawla).

The statement lead to a police complaint being filed against her in Madhya Pradesh. On Friday, MP home minister Narottam Mishra informed media that Shweta had been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting religion or reli­gious beliefs).

Earlier in the day, Shweta had attempted to diffuse the controversy by issuing an apology and saying her original statement had been taken out of context. Shweta said that the 'bhagwan' she was referring to is her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain, who has played the role of Lord Krishna on TV earlier.

"When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media," read her statement. Shweta and Sourabh will appear together in a web show called Show Stopper, which stars Sourabh in the role of a 'bra fitter'. The statement was made during the promotions for the same show. She added an apology for 'unintentionally hurting feelings of people.

Bigg Boss 15 finale will air this weekend on Colors TV. Apart from Shweta, several previous winners of the show such as Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, and Urvashi Dholakia were also spotted at the sets of the show. As per reports, several of the old winners will make appearance during the two-part finale.

