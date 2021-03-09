Shweta Tiwari tells daughter Palak to fight against domestic violence: 'Hope my experiences become a guiding light'

Actor Shweta Tiwari shared a note and a video for her daughter Palak, on International Women's Day on Monday. Assuring that she will always be there for Palak, she asked her daughter to fight her own battles nevertheless. Shweta, who had accused her husband of domestic violence, spoke about the need to speak against it. Palak is Shweta’s daughter from her first husband Raja Chaudhary, whom she divorced in 2007, after nine years of marriage.

Remembering her own fight with domestic violence, Shweta said in the new video, "I have been through a lot in life, and at every step when I felt vulnerable, I pulled myself together to gather the courage and stand up for what is right, for the sake of my daughter. She has seen me through the thick and thin of my journey, has only grown up to be stronger today."

Shweta said in the video that many women face domestic violence but do not speak up against it as they believe it may impact their kids. "But, if you remain silent, your kids will learn to remain silent. They will learn to accept domestic violence. And, if you take a step against it, your kids will become strong and be able to differentiate between wrong and right.

The TV actor revealed there were many people who discouraged her from taking the step, and the impact it will have on her children. She added, “They still criticise me for taking a step against domestic violence. But whatever I did, made my daughter intelligent and strong. I just want to tell my daughter, I am always with you, but you need to fight your own battles.

She further told her daughter, "I may not always be around to be your shield, but I hope my experiences and right actions become a guiding light in your life, where you find the strength and integrity to face any situation. Unless you fight for yourself, people will not believe you."

Shweta wrote with the video, "Dear Daughter: On this Women’s Day, I wish you all the strength, courage and integrity for you to fight your life’s battles. I hope my experiences and right actions become a guidepost as you navigate through life’s obstacles."

"To all the women out there: Don’t carry on silently when you are undergoing domestic abuse. Speak up, at least for your daughter’s sake, so that she doesn’t learn to remain silent when, God forbid, her life’s ship hits the rocks. Dial 181 to seek help against domestic violence," she added.

Shweta got married her second husband, Abhinav Kohli, in July 2013 and they have a two-year-old son together, named Reyansh Kohli. In 2019, she filed a domestic violence case against Abhinav and has been living separately ever since.