Rubina Dilaik gives a shout-out to Aly Goni for new music video Tera Suit, snubs Jasmin Bhasin
- Rubina Dilaik cheered for Tony Kakkar and Aly Goni as the music video of Tera Suit released but did not tag Jasmin Bhasin. Rubina and Jasmin's relationship soured on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik dedicated a special Instagram post to Tony Kakkar’s new music video, Tera Suit, starring Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. “Yay,” Rubina wrote, along with a dancing girl emoji. While she tagged Tony and Aly, she snubbed Jasmin.
For the uninitiated, Rubina and Jasmin started out as close friends on Bigg Boss 14, but their relationship soured on the show. Rubina later developed a bond with Aly, who is in a relationship with Jasmin.
After Bigg Boss 14, Aly was asked during a media interaction if he would be caught between Rubina and Jasmin, he replied, “Mere rishte mere hai, uske rishte uske hai. Main humesha se aisa hi raha hoon. Agar aisa hota toh... Rahul Vaidya mere bohot kareeb hai, aur mere aur Rubina mein rishta badhta hi nahi (My relationships are mine, Jasmin’s relationships are hers. By this logic, I would never have been friendly with Rubina as Rahul is very close to me),” he replied.
His relationship with Rubina grew organically, Aly said. “Ek baar jab rishta bana diya hai maine, toh main uspe tika rehta hoon. Kisi ki baat ya kisi ke bolne se, woh chahe mera apna hi kyun na ho, main change nahi karta. Main wohi karta hoon jo mujhe karna hai (Once I forge a relationship with someone, I stick to it. I don’t change relationships because of what someone says. I do what I want),” he added.
Also see: Esha Deol recalls her wedding, reveals Hema Malini called her crying afterwards. Watch video
Tera Suit is Aly and Jasmin’s first music video together after Bigg Boss 14. It was released on Monday and was an instant hit with fans. It is already nearing four million views on YouTube.
On Sunday, amid rumours that she was taking digs at Rubina on social media, Jasmin tweeted, “Ok so let me make one thing clear, bigg boss was an amazing journey which has filled my personal and professional life with happiness and success but the show is over now and I am grateful for everything that the show has given me and I have absolutey nothing against any contestant as life is about moving on and starting new journeys.”
“So I request people to stop relating my actions, posts or tweets with any contestant from the show. In short ‘udte teer’ pakadne band kardo yaar. Chill karo aur khush raho (Stop creating an issue where there is none. Chill and be happy),” she added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta Tiwari asks her daughter to speak up against domestic violence
- In a special video for International Women's Day, Shweta Tiwari addresses her daughter Palak and remembers her own fight against domestic violence. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina Dilaik gives shout-out to Aly Goni for music video, snubs Jasmin Bhasin
- Rubina Dilaik cheered for Tony Kakkar and Aly Goni as the music video of Tera Suit released but did not tag Jasmin Bhasin. Rubina and Jasmin's relationship soured on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya shares bikini photo with empowering message, husband Shalabh reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla had reply at the ready when asked how he's so handsome
- Abhinav Shukla was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. He was asked by photographers about his good looks for which he had a classy reply.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans of The Crown react to Harry-Meghan's interview, want Meghan to play herself
- Fans of Netflix's The Crown took to Twitter following the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey. Here's how they reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Meghan said, calls her 'evil'
- Simi Garewal on Monday said that she doesn't believe what Meghan Markle said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and called the Duchess of Sussex 'evil' for playing the victim and race cards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin clarifies 'manipulators' tweet was not linked to Rubina Dilaik
- Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin issue a clarification on Twitter after Rubina Dilaik's fans attacked her. Fans associated her tweet on Sunday about manipulative people with the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan-Harry on Oprah: All the most explosive statements made by couple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry says his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'The Queen was always wonderful to me': Meghan Markle on Oprah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan reveals how Kate Middleton made her cry before wedding to Prince Harry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla feels Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in top 2 of Bigg Boss 14
- Abhinav Shukla said that Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya did not deserve to be in the top two as he walked out of the show during the mid-season finale.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hema Malini moved to tears by Esha Deol’s heartwarming message on Indian Idol 12
- Hema Malini was left teary-eyed on watching a video message from her daughter, Esha Deol, on Indian Idol 12. The episode will be aired tonight. Watch the promo here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rannvijay Singha wishes wife Prianka on her birthday, says he's missing her
- Rannvijay Singha of Roadies fame wished his wife Prianka Singha on her birthday on Sunday. They recently announced they were expecting their second child together.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya, girlfriend Disha Parmar enjoy a cricket practice session
- Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted watching a cricket practice session. Fans loved their easy equation with each other and showered them with love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox