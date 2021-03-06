IND USA
Rubina Dilaik in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik explains why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant, says tolerating her was 'unbearable'

  Rubina Dilaik has explained why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant in a fit of aggression on Bigg Boss 14.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:41 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has said that she has no regrets about the way she conducted herself on the reality show, but in hindsight, wishes that she had shown some restraint in the moment when she threw water on co-contestant Rakhi Sawant.

While Rubina won the show, Rakhi was one of the finalists, who walked away with a 14 lakh prize. The two were at loggerheads with each other, mostly because of Rakhi making advances on Rubina's husband, Abhinav Shukla.

"Honestly I don't regret any moment but I can say every moment has given me a learning lesson. So I could have been a little more patient and I could have avoided throwing water on Rakhi. Thoda sa main aur seh leti unke atyachar to main vo nahi hota (If I'd tolerated her behaviour, I could've avoided that situation)," Rubina told SpotboyE.

She continued, "Jin logo se aap umeed karte ho aur vo log apka dil tod de aur uske baad backstabbing shuru ho jaati hai so you can't take it (It hurts the most when someone you trust betrays you). I am very loyal to my relationships. I go out of my way to accommodate people and out of my way to forgive them. I have let go of ugly things that have happened to me. But in the case of Rakhi, she went on crossing every limit. Or I would say she used to do all this purposely. But to have patience and tolerate things was unbearable."

Rubina said that she was 'hurt' by Rakhi's behaviour, because her husband is her 'pride'. She said that they had supported Rakhi, and were let down by her behaviour.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant on Rubina Dilaik attacking her for Abhinav Shukla: 'Where was this love when you wanted a divorce?'

Rakhi in a recent interview said that it was because of her that Rubina and Abhinav, who were on the verge of divorce before entering the show, decided to give their marriage another shot. "People tell me that I remembered my husband suddenly after Rubina threw water on me. Where was this love when you kept fighting over petty issues? Where was this love when your marriage was on the verge of breaking and you wanted divorce. People were against Abhinav, so I decided to make him interesting," she said.

