Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik explains why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant, says tolerating her was 'unbearable'
- Rubina Dilaik has explained why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant in a fit of aggression on Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has said that she has no regrets about the way she conducted herself on the reality show, but in hindsight, wishes that she had shown some restraint in the moment when she threw water on co-contestant Rakhi Sawant.
While Rubina won the show, Rakhi was one of the finalists, who walked away with a ₹14 lakh prize. The two were at loggerheads with each other, mostly because of Rakhi making advances on Rubina's husband, Abhinav Shukla.
"Honestly I don't regret any moment but I can say every moment has given me a learning lesson. So I could have been a little more patient and I could have avoided throwing water on Rakhi. Thoda sa main aur seh leti unke atyachar to main vo nahi hota (If I'd tolerated her behaviour, I could've avoided that situation)," Rubina told SpotboyE.
She continued, "Jin logo se aap umeed karte ho aur vo log apka dil tod de aur uske baad backstabbing shuru ho jaati hai so you can't take it (It hurts the most when someone you trust betrays you). I am very loyal to my relationships. I go out of my way to accommodate people and out of my way to forgive them. I have let go of ugly things that have happened to me. But in the case of Rakhi, she went on crossing every limit. Or I would say she used to do all this purposely. But to have patience and tolerate things was unbearable."
Rubina said that she was 'hurt' by Rakhi's behaviour, because her husband is her 'pride'. She said that they had supported Rakhi, and were let down by her behaviour.
Also read: Rakhi Sawant on Rubina Dilaik attacking her for Abhinav Shukla: 'Where was this love when you wanted a divorce?'
Rakhi in a recent interview said that it was because of her that Rubina and Abhinav, who were on the verge of divorce before entering the show, decided to give their marriage another shot. "People tell me that I remembered my husband suddenly after Rubina threw water on me. Where was this love when you kept fighting over petty issues? Where was this love when your marriage was on the verge of breaking and you wanted divorce. People were against Abhinav, so I decided to make him interesting," she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina explains why she threw water on Rakhi, says tolerating her was unbearable
- Rubina Dilaik has explained why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant in a fit of aggression on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas, Rakhi make funny faces as they party with Devoleena, Rashami, Vindu
- Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant met for a party. Vikas shared pics with a lovely note for Rakhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi says Abhinav and Rubina are together today because of her
- Rakhi Sawant has said she does not like Abhinav Shukla at all, adding that she did not cross any limit when she pulled at his drawstrings inside Bigg Boss 14 house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick defends her against Palace's 'shamelessness'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani sings the Gayatri Mantra for newborn son Aaravv. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant: 'Rahul Mahajan is zero if you remove his surname'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav on Salman siding with Rakhi after she pulled drawstring of his shorts
- Abhinav Shukla opened up on Rakhi Sawant's advances at him on Bigg Boss 14 and how he felt 'dejected' when host Salman Khan sided with her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill reacts to acid attack threats, says she is gaining 'sympathy'
- Shehnaaz Gill said that she was not affected by the acid attack threats she got and the doctored videos made of her. She said that she is only gaining 'sympathy' in the process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster kids
- Mahhi Vij, in a lengthy note, responded to accusations that she and Jay Bhanushali do not love their foster children Khushi and Rajveer as much as their biological daughter Tara.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni's music video Tera Suit out on March 8, see first poster
- After promising a surprise to her fans, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have revealed first look of their music video together. Check out the first poster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan seen with family at father's funeral, friends pay tributes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz attends birthday bash with Pavitra, threatens to take away cake
- Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan came together for Naina Singh's birthday bash on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos
- Anita Hassanandani has shared two cute videos on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen pampering her son, Aaravv.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav on Rakhi pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina and me close'
- Rubina Dilaik was extremely angry and fought with Rakhi Sawant when she got to know about the incident. Abhinav has now said that the reaction made him feel a 'sense of belonging'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Addite Malik is gearing up for her ‘unexpected’ child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox