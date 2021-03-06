Rakhi Sawant on Rubina Dilaik attacking her for Abhinav Shukla: 'Where was this love when you wanted a divorce?'

Rakhi Sawant, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14 has claimed she does not like Abhinav Shukla at all, adding that she decided to bring some love to his marriage with wife Rubina Dilaik, when she started flirting with him. She also claimed that she did not cross any limits, saying 'I only pulled at his drawstrings, did not pull down his shorts'.

In a press meeting, Rakhi has said, "Many people labelled me for my equation with Abhinav and Rubina. I want to know, why? Mera love, affection, Abhinav ke liye zero bhi nahi tha. Sorry to say, but ,mai unhein bilkul bhi nahi pasand karti. People tell me that I remembered my husband suddenly after Rubina threw water on me. Where was this love when you kept fighting over petty issues? Where was this love when your marriage was on the verge of breaking and you wanted divorce. People were against Abhinav, so I decided to make him interesting."

She added, "Rubina and Abhinav had no love angle so I asked Rubina if I should make that work. She told me 'please take it, please do something if you can turn him from boring to interesting'. I said it was easy for me, and I did it. So why the anger now? But you must have seen they came together after the incident. They are together today, because of me, not anyone else. They united only when the second woman came in their life."





She also explained why she pulled Abhinav's drawstrings. "I did it because he was not allowing me to complete my task. And, I only pulled the strings, his shorts did not fall. I did not cross any limit. Why such drama then? I ask the audience, I did not kiss him or get in his bed, why such drama now? What limit did I cross?"

She added, "Salman Khan, contestants, everyone...I am missing everyone. But I wonder where did half of the celebrities disappear. I do not know if they are too proud or they have some problem. I am the same Rakhi Sawant. I am meeting everyone, coming to press meets and also attending parties. I am a celebrity, I am supposed to be seen. I do not want to just sit at home after being seen on one Bigg Boss."

Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 14 house in December after the mid-season finale as a challenger. After her entry, she took upon herself to "entertain" audiences and she started enacting a girl obsessed with Abhinav. While Abhinav and Rubina played along initially, it all ended on an ugly note.

