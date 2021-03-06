IND USA
Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
Rakhi Sawant on Rubina Dilaik attacking her for Abhinav Shukla: 'Where was this love when you wanted a divorce?'

  • Rakhi Sawant has said she does not like Abhinav Shukla at all, adding that she did not cross any limit when she pulled at his drawstrings inside Bigg Boss 14 house.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:31 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14 has claimed she does not like Abhinav Shukla at all, adding that she decided to bring some love to his marriage with wife Rubina Dilaik, when she started flirting with him. She also claimed that she did not cross any limits, saying 'I only pulled at his drawstrings, did not pull down his shorts'.

In a press meeting, Rakhi has said, "Many people labelled me for my equation with Abhinav and Rubina. I want to know, why? Mera love, affection, Abhinav ke liye zero bhi nahi tha. Sorry to say, but ,mai unhein bilkul bhi nahi pasand karti. People tell me that I remembered my husband suddenly after Rubina threw water on me. Where was this love when you kept fighting over petty issues? Where was this love when your marriage was on the verge of breaking and you wanted divorce. People were against Abhinav, so I decided to make him interesting."

She added, "Rubina and Abhinav had no love angle so I asked Rubina if I should make that work. She told me 'please take it, please do something if you can turn him from boring to interesting'. I said it was easy for me, and I did it. So why the anger now? But you must have seen they came together after the incident. They are together today, because of me, not anyone else. They united only when the second woman came in their life."


She also explained why she pulled Abhinav's drawstrings. "I did it because he was not allowing me to complete my task. And, I only pulled the strings, his shorts did not fall. I did not cross any limit. Why such drama then? I ask the audience, I did not kiss him or get in his bed, why such drama now? What limit did I cross?"

She added, "Salman Khan, contestants, everyone...I am missing everyone. But I wonder where did half of the celebrities disappear. I do not know if they are too proud or they have some problem. I am the same Rakhi Sawant. I am meeting everyone, coming to press meets and also attending parties. I am a celebrity, I am supposed to be seen. I do not want to just sit at home after being seen on one Bigg Boss."

Also read: Rahul Vaidya cooks special dish for 'lady love' Disha Parmar, he learnt the recipe from Aly Goni. Watch video

Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 14 house in December after the mid-season finale as a challenger. After her entry, she took upon herself to "entertain" audiences and she started enacting a girl obsessed with Abhinav. While Abhinav and Rubina played along initially, it all ended on an ugly note.

Rahul Vaidya cooks breakfast for Disha Parmar.
Rahul cooks special dish for 'lady love' Disha, he learnt the recipe from Aly

Ileana D'Cruz ensures she finds one aspect about herself which she likes when she looks in the mirror
Ileana D'Cruz: There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am disgusted

Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
Rakhi says Abhinav and Rubina are together today because of her

Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle worked together on Suits.
Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick defends her against Palace's 'shamelessness'

Anita Hassanandani has shared a video of herself, singing the Gayatri Mantra.
Anita Hassanandani sings the Gayatri Mantra for newborn son Aaravv. Watch

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant entered the show as challengers.
Rakhi Sawant: 'Rahul Mahajan is zero if you remove his surname'

Abhinav Shukla felt that Rakhi Sawant crossed a line when she pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.
Abhinav on Salman siding with Rakhi after she pulled drawstring of his shorts

Rahul Vaidya cooks breakfast for Disha Parmar.
Rahul cooks special dish for 'lady love' Disha, he learnt the recipe from Aly

Shehnaaz Gill is currently shooting for Honsla Rakh in Canada.
Shehnaaz Gill reacts to acid attack threats, says she is gaining 'sympathy'

Mahhi Vij said that she and Jay Bhanushali love their three children equally.
Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali 'abandoned' foster kids

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen in a music video.(Instagram)
Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni's music video Tera Suit out on March 8, see first poster

Gauahar Khan seen at her father's funeral.
Gauahar Khan seen with family at father's funeral, friends pay tributes

Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singh's birthday bash (Varinder Chawla).
Eijaz attends birthday bash with Pavitra, threatens to take away cake

Anita Hassanandani with her one-month-old son.(Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav on Rakhi pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina and me close'

Actor Addite Malik is expecting her first baby in May with actor-husband Mohit Malik
How Addite Malik is gearing up for her 'unexpected' child

Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
Twitter rallies behind Meghan after Palace's 'bullying probe' statement

