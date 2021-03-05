Rahul Vaidya cooks special dish for 'lady love' Disha Parmar, he learnt the recipe from Aly Goni. Watch video
- In a new video, Rahul Vaidya revealed that he learnt how to make caramelised eggs from Aly Goni, knead dough from Jasmin Bhasin and even Rakhi Sawant taught him how to cook some dish.
Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has cooked a special breakfast for his "lady love", Disha Parmar. He revealed that he learnt the recipe from Aly Goni.
In a video that he shared online, Rahul could be seen cooking caramelised eggs in his kitchen. He started off by saying that he learnt the recipe from his close friend, Aly.
"Continuation from Bigg Boss. Ek special dish hai jo Aly Goni ne sikhayi hai jiska naam hai caramelised eggs. Ek half fry style hai, jisme hum thodi si shakkar bhi dalte hain. Main bana raha hu Disha ke liye, usne pehle bhi khaaya hai. (This is a special dish that Aly Goni taught me, it is called caramelised eggs. It is half-fry style and we also add some sugar to it. I am cooking this for Disha and she has tried this dish earlier as well)," he said.
Rahul then went on to cook and simultaneously describe the process for viewers, much like a cooking tutorial. Disha, who was recording the video, reminded him that he is already an expert tea maker. On Bigg Boss, the contestants are expected to do the household chores, including cooking and cleaning, on their own.
Rahul and Disha revealed that he gets the groceries for the house now. Rahul also said that Rakhi Sawant also taught him some dishes and he learnt how to knead dough from Jasmin Bhasin. Towards the end of the video, Rahul claimed he will keep practising and become a "master chef" soon.
Sharing the video, Rahul wrote, "A special brekkie dish for my lady love If you happen to make this dish too, tell me how it turned out in the comments below."
Rahul's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant, Arshi Khan, joked in the comments section, "Rahul please garam masala nahi ye omelette banane ka style sirf rahul he behtar jaanta hai (please don't add garam masala, you know best how to make this kind of an omelette)." Manu Punjabi also commented, "Rahul Disha lucky couple."
Rahul took a voluntary exit from the reality show hosted by Salman Khan during the mid-season finale in December. However, he was brought back on the show and remained a hot favourite till the end. He stood only second to winner Rubina Dilaik in the finale that was held last month.
