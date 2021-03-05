IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor dances at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baaraat, see new pics and videos from wedding
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor dances at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baaraat, see new pics and videos from wedding

  • Videos of Shraddha Kapoor dancing at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in the Maldives are going viral on the internet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST

Actor Shraddha Kapoor can be seen in adorable pictures from her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in the Maldives that surfaced online on Friday evening. She looks gorgeous in traditional attire as she dances in what looks like the baaraat procession.

Priyaank and Shaza tied the knot in a Christian-style wedding in the Maldives this week. The couple had a court marriage in February. Their many celebrity guests have been in the Maldives for the wedding festivities for a few days now.

Pictures that surfaced online on Friday evening show Shraddha having a blast. In a few pictures, she is seen in a traditional look, wearing a floral blouse with light blue lehenga. Another image shows her dressed in a golden-hued traditional attire, topping the look with black sunglasses and a light pink-coloured pagadi (headgear).

Shraddha also gave a dance performance on the beach with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor earlier this week. Shraddha's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha is also attending the wedding.

Shraddha was recently seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3. Next up, she has Luv Ranjan’s as-yet-untitled romantic drama alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on March 18, 2022.

Shraddha will also be seen as a naagin - a shape-shifting snake - in a new three-film series directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

