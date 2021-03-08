Esha Deol recalls her wedding, reveals Hema Malini called her crying afterwards. Watch video
- Esha Deol revealed that while her mother Hema Malini did not cry at her 'bidaai', she could not hold back her emotions afterwards.
Esha Deol had a surprise for her mother, Hema Malini, who came on Indian Idol 12 as a special guest on Sunday night. Esha recorded a heartfelt video message for Hema, which moved her to tears.
In the video, Esha reminisced about her wedding with Bharat Takhtani in 2012, and how it was ‘tough’ for her to leave home. She revealed that at her 'bidaai', Hema was ‘strong’ and did not get emotional, but could not hold back her tears afterwards.
“Jab meri shaadi ho rahi thi, ghar chhod ke jaana padta hai, woh bohot hi tough moment tha mere liye. Bidaai ka samay tha, mummy ekdum strong thi. Lekin jab main gayi, tab phone aaya mummy ka aur zor se ro rahi thi mummy (It was a very tough moment for me to leave my house when I was getting married. During my 'bidaai' ceremony, mummy was very strong. But after I left, she called me and cried a lot),” she said.
“Main bas yeh hi kehna chahungi ki aaj jo main hoon (I just want to say that whatever I am today), as Esha Deol for everyone, is because of you. I worship you, I respect you, I love you,” she added.
Hema was moved to tears by the message. “She is my lovely baby. Esha and Ahana. She is always with me. Even after marriage, aisa lagta hai ki (it feels like) she has brought a son for me,” she said, adding that her sons-in-law, Bharat and Vaibhav Vohra, are ‘wonderful’.
Hema was last seen on the big screen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. After being delayed for several years, the film released theatrically in January last year.
Esha, meanwhile, was last seen in a short film titled Cakewalk in 2018. She recently made her debut as an author with a book on motherhood titled Amma Mia.
