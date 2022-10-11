Sidharth Sagar: I’m one year clean from addiction; have a healthy mind

Almost four years back, Sidharth Sagar had made a confession about his struggle with depression, bipolar disorder and substance abuse. Cut to present, he is proud that he has overcome his demons, and is walking on the path towards achieving a healthy mind and body.

“Not only our industry, today in every industry, corporate world, students; everyone is going through depression and anxiety and are having sleeping pills or some or the other medications. So was I,” Sagar says.

The comedian, who shot to fame through Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show, made headlines in 2018 after he went missing. Soon, he used his Instagram to narrate his ordeal, including substance abuse, childhood traumas and depression. Recently, there were some reports indicating that he has suffered relapse.

He adds, “I used to have 18 medicines as I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was addicted, depressed, anxious, paranoid and would have hallucinations, schizophrenia and psychosis. Today, I have no medications , I have a healthy body and mind. I am one year clean from addiction, everything is at its place by God’s grace.”

For him, mental health is sanity. “A healthy mind has a good amount of serotonin, dopamine released naturally. The imbalance of chemicals in your brain makes your mind unhealthy. Your diet plays an important role as well , look what you eat, people who eat junk are more prone to mental health issues,” he says, adding, “Money, name, fame and success can always be obtained, but at a price. Ignoring your body and mind is like ignoring something that is priceless.”

Now, the actor gives his mental health as much importance as his physical health, as he puts, “Be watchful of your thoughts, do not interrupt your thought process by judging your thoughts, whether it’s negative or positive. Just observe them quietly. I give my body complete rest, I become watchful of what is going inside my body and mind and I come to know what is required. When you are in silence, your body tells you exactly what it needs but to listen to your own body and mind one should be in silence.”

