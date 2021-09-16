Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get playful in unseen photo, fans say ‘this one makes me cry’

An unseen picture of late actor Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend, actor Shehnaaz Gill, has surfaced online. The playful photo, shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account, features them both laughing as she appears to be grabbing his hair. It seems to have been taken during a shoot.

Emotional fans took to the comments section of the post. “This one makes me cry,” one wrote, while another said, “When I saw this pic... My heart got stuck for a minute.” A third commented, “Sidnaaz is forever in our hearts.”

Sidharth died on September 2 of a suspected heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital but declared dead on arrival. Shehnaaz was inconsolable as she attended his funeral, a day later.

In 2019, Sidharth and Shehnaaz participated in Bigg Boss 13 together. They made headlines for their displays of affection on the show and outside of it but never admitted to being in a relationship. They said on several occasions, however, that they were like ‘family’ to each other.

Recently, unseen behind-the-scenes photos of Sidharth and Shehnaaz from the shoot of the Habit music video surfaced online. The yet-to-be-released music video was shot in Goa a few months ago.

Previously, Sidharth and Shehnaaz starred together in music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Recently, they also appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu, in an interview, recalled meeting Shehnaaz at Sidharth’s house on the day of his death. Jasleen said that Shehnaaz stared blankly and was ‘lost in her world’. “ I went up to her, tried talking but all she asked me to do was to sit next to her. I saw how disturbed she was and asked her to sleep. Exhausted, she fell off to sleep,” she told Pinkvilla.