Sidharth Shukla’s death leaves his Bigg Boss host Salman Khan in shock: ‘You shall be missed’

Actor Salman Khan shared a condolence message for actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. “Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family.. RIP,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sidharth Shukla was rushed to the Cooper hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning but was declared dead on arrival. “He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time,” Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI.

Dr Jitten Bhavsar told PTI that Sidharth was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was brought to the hospital around 10.20 am. “We are now waiting for the police ‘panchnama’, then a post-mortem will happen,” he said.

Sidharth’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh reached his residence to pay their last respects. Asim Riaz was seen at Cooper hospital.

In 2019, Sidharth participated in and won Bigg Boss 13, which was hosted by Salman. Sidharth had to fight off allegations that he was favoured by Salman and the makers of the show.

Speaking with SpotboyE last year, Sidharth had said, “I really don’t think so. If you see, I was nominated twice as punishment. Even if you see the fights, I wasn’t the one who started it. Only when I was nudged or provoked, did I retaliate. Show me one video of mine in which I initiated a fight. Never!” he said, adding that he was nominated for eviction despite not being the aggressor.

Many top Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani mourned Sidharth’s death.

Sidharth started out as a model and got his first break with the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He starred in shows such as Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.