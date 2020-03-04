e-paper
Sidharth Shukla on claims of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan being biased towards him: 'Didn't start fights, only retaliated'

Sidharth Shukla on claims of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan being biased towards him: ‘Didn’t start fights, only retaliated’

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla responded to allegations that the show was rigged, and that the makers and host Salman Khan were biased towards him.

tv Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla defeated runner-up Asim Riaz to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.
         

Love him or hate him, you just cannot ignore Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla! Whether it was his rivalry with Asim Riaz or romance with Shehnaaz Gill, he was one of the most talked-about contestants this season.

Sidharth also grabbed eyeballs for his aggression in Bigg Boss 13, and many fans of the show alleged that the makers and host Salman Khan were biased towards him and did not take him to task for his behaviour. However, in an interview with SpotboyE after winning, he refuted such claims.

“I really don’t think so. If you see, I was nominated twice as punishment. Even if you see the fights, I wasn’t the one who started it. Only when I was nudged or provoked, did I retaliate. Show me one video of mine in which I initiated a fight. Never!” he said.

Sidharth claimed that despite not being the aggressor, he was put in the danger zone. “If you see that someone else is initiating the fight and you still nominate me twice for eviction... I was in the danger zone,” he said.

“I should talk about bias. People had their support systems coming into the Bigg Boss 13 house and staying with them. I was all alone,” he added.

After Sidharth was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13, there were murmurs that the show was rigged. In fact, Meera Chopra, former Bigg Boss contestants Kishwer Merchantt and Kamaal R Khan also claimed on Twitter that the makers of Bigg Boss 13 were favouring him and trying to portray him as a “hero”.

 

Response to allegations that the results of Bigg Boss 13 were rigged, Sidharth said, “I just feel like that’s a very ‘loserly’ statement to pass. Everybody who has been in the house would have never felt that there was any discrimination.” He added that other contestants had advantages, like the presence of their support systems on the show, for some time.

Sidharth vociferously denied allegations that the results of the show were pre-decided and said, “I really don’t think that’s the case. It’s really sad that people happen to say such things. It’s just a classic case of sour grapes where people say things or pinpoint just after losing.”

“I remember my mom saying to me that some site has every week’s numbers and I was at the top. I did not leave the number 1 position throughout. So when something like that has happened, how can the channel be biased?” he asked.

Sidharth was the most tweeted about contestant of Bigg Boss 13, according to Twitter India. He was closely followed by Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. Between January 1 and the show’s finale on February 15, there were more than 105 million tweets about the show.

