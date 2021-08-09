Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill grab coffee in matching outfits, Sidnaaz fans want to put 'kala teeka' on them

Former Bigg Boss contestants and rumoured couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were spotted in Lonavala by a few fans recently. The two were seen wearing matching dusty pink shirts as they grabbed large cups of coffee.

Sidnaaz, as their fans call them, were seen walking out of a coffee shop and later without their masks on, hanging out by a car. Neither of them have posted pictures from this Lonavala outing on their social media pages yet.

Fans of the couple shared pictures of them on Twitter. A few fans also mentioned that they saw them with his family at the holiday spot. "She's with his family. She's with their family. They are a family. One single happy unit the Shuklas are. This hit right in the feels," wrote one. "These two pics made my day and night," wrote another, sharing an artistic recreation of the couple's photos.

"Must put kala teekas for hamare bass hamare #SidNaaz (Must save our SidNaaz from evil eye)," wrote another. "From matching clothes on WKW (weekend ka war) to matching clothes while going out together, we have honestly come a long way! These two beautiful persons who showed me the beauty of love are happy together and I can't be happier," wrote another.

Shehnaaz and Sidhart participated on the 13th season of the show together and grew close during their time in the house. The two have not confirmed that they are dating each other but have appeared in multiple music videos together since.

Shehnaaz Gill called their relationship a pure one, during an appearance on Social Media Star. She added that this must be the reason why people love seeing them together so much. She will soon be seen in a movie with Diljit Dosanjh and recently made her debut on Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar.