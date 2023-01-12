Simi Garewal defends Shaleen Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16 promo, says 'don't be hard on him'; Tina Datta reacts. Watch

Simi Garewal will be seen on Bigg Boss 16. The veteran actor and celebrity chat show host, known for her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, shared a promo video on Thursday. Simi took to Instagram Reels and shared the video of her meeting Bigg Boss 16 contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Simi was seen wearing her signature all-white look as she chatted with Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others. In the short clip she posted, Simi could be seen defending Shalin. Also read: Farah Khan talks to Shalina Bhanot, Tina Datta about their ‘love story’, calls it boring

In the clip, as the contestants entered a room decorated in white, inspired by the set of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, a voiceover played in Hindi, "For the first time in 16 years, there will be rendezvous with Simi Garewal..." In the video, she asked Priyanka to choose between two options, “Aapke samne doh plate hain, ek mein hai stardom, doosri plate main hain unconditional love (you have two plates to choose from, one has stardom, while the other has unconditional love).” Priyanka chose love.

Simi then moved on to Shalin, and asked him to choose between two options. While her complete question was not shared in the clip, Simi had said, "Ek (plate) mein Tina hai..." To which, Shalin had responded, "Doosri plate mein kuch bhi aur hoga, mein woh doosri plate chununga (whatever is in the other plate, I will choose that)." Reacting to his response, Tina and others looked on in surprise. Simi was then heard defending Shalin, and said jokingly, "Don't be so hard on him." Tina was seen laughing at Simi's remark. In an earlier episode, Shalin had defended Tina as actor-host Salman Khan scolded her and questioned her relationship with Shalin. He had asked Salman to not be 'so hard' on Tina, which had angered the host.

Sharing the video of her Bigg Boss 16 episode, Simi wrote in the caption, "In Big Boss house tonight! On ColorsTV!" Many fans took to the comments section of Simi's Instagram Reels, and said they were looking forward to the episode. "Phew!! Not the comeback I expected, but at least there is hope now," read a comment. "Can't wait to see this episode. Missing Rendezvous with Simi Garewal," wrote a fan. Another one wrote, "So good to see you back on TV." A fan also commented on Simi's look, and wrote, "You haven’t changed a bit."

