Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Smart Jodi contestant, YouTuber Ritu Rathee shares she was molested in Class 4; recalls standing strong for herself
tv

Smart Jodi contestant, YouTuber Ritu Rathee shares she was molested in Class 4; recalls standing strong for herself

Ritu Rathee and Gaurav Taneja, both pilots, are also famous YouTubers. Gaurav's YouTube channel Flying Beast has over 7 million subscribers. They are currently seen in the reality show Smart Jodi.
Ritu Rathee and Gaurav Taneja, both pilots, are also famous YouTubers.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 06:32 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

YouTube vlogger Ritu Rathee, who currently appears with her husband on Star Plus show Smart Jodi, has opened up about a traumatic experience from her childhood. The pilot shared that she was molested when she was in the fourth standard, as she stressed the importance of teaching children about good and bad touch. Also Read| Arjun Bijlani recalls not feeling ready for the baby after their wife got pregnant: 'I had only 50K. We decided not to do it

Ritu shared that though she was initially scared to face the perpetrator, who was her classmate, she later gathered the courage to stand up to him. She revealed that she even slapped the boy, after which he started hiding from her just like she used to hide from him.

She said, “There was a boy named Gaurav in my class, who always used to come and sit on the bench in front of me. At that time, we use to have wooden benches, and the space at the back of the bench used to be open. Taking advantage of this, the boy used to touch my feet during the class by taking out his hands from behind and his courage grew with each passing day." Ritu recalled that these incidents would run over her mind later, but she was extremely scared to discuss this at home with the fear of being misunderstood. She decided to take the matter into her hands and stood up to the boy.

RELATED STORIES

She recalled, "It was past four days, and somehow I gathered the courage to give him a reply back for this. As soon as we left the school that day, I called him while coming down the stairs. As he looked back, I gave him three-four slaps, pulled him from there, and ran away. The next day, I was very nervous while going to school, if he would do anything to me and have to bear the consequences. But after that particular incident, he himself wasn’t able to look eye to eye with me. He had started to hide from me, like how I used to hide from him earlier.” Ritu said that this is why she teaches about good and bad touch to her daughter so that she also doesn't panic in a situation like this and talks to her about it.

Ritu and Gaurav, both pilots, are also famous YouTubers. Gaurav's YouTube channel Flying Beast has over 7 million subscribers. They are currently seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, in which Indian celebrities and their significant others compete in a series of tasks and challenges to prove their chemistry as real-life couples.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
star plus youtube
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP