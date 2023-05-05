Smriti Irani shares her old sanitary pad ad, says such ads ‘ensured death of glamour based career for model’

Smriti Irani has shared an old commercial for a sanitary brand from her modelling days before she shot to fame with the hit television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She said such a project could kill the glamour-based career of a model but since that ad, there was been no looking back for her. She is currently the Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs. Also read: Smriti Irani says she was replaced on show when she had her baby, serial shut down soon after

Smriti Irani in a still from the Whispers ad.

Sharing the ad on Thursday, Smriti wrote on Instagram, “When your past ‘whispers’ ….25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company. However, the subject was not a fancy one. In fact such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour based career for the model involved. Eager to start my stint in front of the camera I said yes! After all why should a conversation re menstrual hygiene be taboo. Since then there has been ‘no looking back' #throwbackthursday. p.s— yes I was thin ..ye yaad dilaane ki zaroorat nahi (no need to remind this).”

Some of her fans remembered the ad and praised her for featuring in it. A fan wrote, “Today many of us would do this ad easily. But yeah, I remember how taboo it was to talk about it in front of anyone then. So hats off to you for doing it then, and so well at that.” Another said, “I remember this ad! I didn't know it was you!” One more wrote, “@smritiiraniofficial if this was 25 years ago it was too ahead of its time, hats off for taking that courage to take this topic on. I Still believe people used to skip this ad back them.”

The ad shows Smriti in a white shirt and untied hair, talking about why periods were considered a big deal when there are sanitary pads to the rescue.

Smriti made her TV debut with Aatish in 1999 before making it big as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She played the lead role for eight years, from 2000 to 2008. She joined politics after featuring in few other shows and quitting actng in 2013.

