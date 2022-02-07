Sonu Sood savours samosas at roadside stall ahead of Roadies: 'I may not get chaat-samosa in South Africa'

Sonu Sood is the new host of reality show Roadies and will be hosting the new season in South Africa. The actor shared a video in which he is seen talking about his new project while savouring samosas at a roadside stall.

Sharing the video, Sonu wrote on Twitter, “A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of it's kind! @infinixindia MTV Roadies- Journey in South Africa. @MTVIndia @MTVRoadies.”

He says, "I am going to host the new season of Roadies. I am really excited because there is going to be a lot of fun, adventure on the show. This season will have the best roadies of the country. And I am thinking of having some samosas before leaving for South Africa just in case I may or may not get chaat-samosa there."

He calls the samosa vendor and tells him about his upcoming trip. He asks him if he would like to come as well. When he agrees, he asks him to offer free samosas in return in South Africa. And adds, “So the Roadies can get samosas in South Africa as well. So get ready for Roadies next season.”

Sonu, who has been helping people from all walks of life during the coronavirus pandemic, received more requests for help in the comments section.

Sonu Sood has replaced Rannvijay Singha as the host of MTV Roadies. The shoot will begin in the second week of February in South Africa and is expected to go live in March 2022 on MTV India.

He earlier said in a statement, “I am truly honoured to be hosting the 18th season of MTV Roadies. As a host, I will guide the contestants through the tough journey ahead in South Africa while challenging them to see if they have the spirit within of being a true Roadie.”

