Srishty Rode regrets participating in 'boring' Bigg Boss 12, says 'I was in the wrong season'

Actor Srishty Rode has said that she regrets participating in Bigg Boss 12, as it was 'the wrong season' for her. She said that for multiple reasons, she wasn't able to flourish on the show, and would welcome a second chance.

Srishty, in an interview, said that her season of Bigg Boss had a mix of 'commoners and celebrities', which made it difficult to settle in.

She told The Times of India, "I feel my season was very different from this season because in season 12 we had commoners and celebrities, a mix of both whereas there were only celebs in this one. I feel that this itself makes a lot of difference because celebrities have a certain image among audiences which they have to constantly stick to, along with being real and honest to people which I feel is difficult. On the other hand, commoners have a good chance to create a certain image for themselves on this big platform."

Srishty said that this season has posed its own set of challenges, including constant exits and entries. She said that she isn't in favour of contestants leaving the show, only to return some time later.

Asked if she was glad to be a part of Bigg Boss 12, she said, "Not really. I feel I was in the wrong season. My season was boring and I couldn’t put my best foot forward. There were jodis and I felt left out because everyone had some connection with each other. I couldn’t show my real side to people which is very bubbly and lively, so if given another chance, I would like to show that side to people."

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to conclude on Sunday, with Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli having made it to the finale.