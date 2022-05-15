Sriti Jha: Loving preparing and giving auditions after so long

For eight years, actor Sriti Jha infused life to the character of Pragya Arora on the small screen, and now she is enjoying the whole process of searching for new avenues to experiment, and hopes to surprise herself along the way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After leaving my show, Kumkum Bhagya, I miss the people with whom I worked. But it was eight years, it was time for me to move on,” Jha tells us.

She continues, “After the show, I hope I have evolved. I would like to believe that I’m more patient now with things. I take time before I make decisions. I would like to believe that I have matured. But then the profession that I have chosen is adventurous. So you get to be childlike. There’s no other profession where you get to be childlike. It is always new. I cannot say that I have evolved as much as I could have because there is so much more to learn, and grow. Now, I am looking forward to the future”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her next adventure, she has hopped on to a stunt-based reality show, and she admits, “Just the fact that it’s a reality show and I’m not portraying a character is outside my comfort zone”.

“More than anyone else, I’m looking forward to surprising myself. In fact, taking the decision to do the show, I took myself by surprise,” says the actor, who has studied in Delhi.

In fact, Jha is not restricting herself to any medium, and is open to exploring everything.

“I’m open to all acting jobs. I don’t know whether there is a particular kind of role that I would like to do. But whatever I have been auditioning till now, no two roles have been similar. I didn’t get through any audition but it was so nice to audition for so many different parts written by different writers,” says the actor, with a special mention to the OTT platform for rewriting content of the entertainment industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The content has evolved with the OTT platform coming in because it’s a very personal choice that the audience is making. People are watching shows and consuming stories on the phone. There is an opportunity for more people to tell stories. It is brilliant and beautiful. There is space for every artist, audience to consume all kinds of content,” she expresses.

But she doesn’t want to commit to a certain medium. Explaining her thought, Jha shares, “You might think that I am being politically correct. But I’m not. I’m not insisting on a medium because I’m not restricting my own content. It is all about the audition that I get through and things that connect to me”.

Going through the whole process of picking a project, giving auditions, not getting the part, after so long, what sort of emotion does it evoke?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“First, I have to mention that it doesn’t feel like I am not a part of that show anymore because I still talk to the people who are on the show. Toh aisa feel nahi hota ke khatam ho gaya. And secondly, it (the whole process) is very exciting,” mentions Jha, who also featured in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Shaurya Aur Suhani, Jyoti and Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?.

She adds, “I have been loving whatever auditions I have given till now. I have loved preparing for them. I have loved going and auditioning after so long. I have really liked that process. I’m enjoying that process up until now. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As she hops on a new adventure, Jha hopes she keeps “learning and growing in the process of creating this fictional person that does not exist, and as an artist”.