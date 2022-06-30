Step inside Ankita Lokhande's new home as she gives a tour like Tulsi, shows off her impressive chandelier, kitchen

Ankita Lokhande has given a glimpse of her new house, which she shares with husband Vicky Jain and other family members. The actor recreated a scene from the iconic intro song of Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which originally featured actor-politician Smriti Irani's character Tulsi. In the video, Ankita introduced Vicky as ‘pati parmeshwar’ (God-like husband). The couple recently had a griha pravesh ceremony (entering new home for the first time) at their new home. (Also read: Inside Jasmin Bhasin's birthday party where Ankita Lokhande and Aly Goni danced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with Ankita dressed in a red saree as she greets the viewers with namaste at the entrance of their home. She goes on to introduce her family members as the video captures the all-white interiors of her new house, including plush couches and chandelier. She also shared a glimpse of her modern kitchen. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ankita wrote, “Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani. I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @ektarkapoor & @smritiiraniofficial ma'am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Ankita had shared that she will be moving into a new house with a candid picture featuring husband Vicky. Her caption read, “Cheers to the new beginnings baby #newhome #blessedwiththebest." The actor also shared a video of herself making halwa at her new place.

Reacting to Ankita’s post, Ekta Kapoor commented, “This is beyond cute Archanaaaaaa.” Her Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut wrote, “How cute.” An Instagram user wrote, “Wow mam! Your jodi looks perfect! You both are really made for each other.”

Ankita and Vicky recently won the reality show, Smart Jodi, and took home a prize money of ₹25 lakh. They were handed the trophy by actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh. Sharing the news on Instagram earlier in June, Ankita had said, "Look how far we’ve come my baby. We are meant to be. We were meant to MAKE IT LARGE. #anvikikahani."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON