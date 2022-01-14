Step inside Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s farmhouse with swimming pool and more. Watch video

With a surge in the Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shifted base to their farmhouse on the outskirts of the city for a while. He shared a video on their YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaas, which also featured behind-the-scenes footage from one of their shoots at the property, which has a swimming pool and other amenities.

Bharti playfully poked fun at Haarsh’s career as a writer and also complained that he asked her to give her a neck massage, despite the fact that she is pregnant. He pointed out that she turned down his request and said, “Jab tumne kiya hi nahi hai toh tumhe iss baat pe itna problem kyun hai (When you didn’t end up doing it and I just said it, why do you have a problem with it)?”

Haarsh continued, “Karein kya jhagda farmhouse pe (Should we fight in the farmhouse)?” Bharti replied, “Farmhouse aise keh raha hai jaise Salman Khan ke farmhouse ke paas hi humara farmhouse hai (He is throwing around ‘farmhouse’ as if ours is next to Salman Khan’s farmhouse).”

Bharti and Haarsh also played with their pet dog Gogo. She revealed that their dinner would not be cooked on a gas stove but on an outdoor fire grill. While Haarsh could be seen barbequing chicken kebabs, Bharti made dal makhani and rotis.

Currently, Bharti is expecting her first child with Haarsh. They announced the news with a funny video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai shared on their YouTube channel.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Bharti said that she wants to have a normal delivery. “I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of caesarean, I’ve heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don’t want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer,” she said.

