Step inside Bigg Boss 17 house with eye-catching chess theme, luxurious decor, stone and wooden touches. Watch

The inside glimpse of the Bigg Boss 17 house has finally been unveiled and unlike the earlier seasons, the house looks less colourful and more monotone and earthy. Much to the surprise of the viewers, the house doesn't have over-the-top lavish interiors, but rather stone and brick flooring and walls in shades of brown, adding an unexpected calm feel. Salman Khan is once again returning as the host with Bigg Boss 17. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Colors TV drops contestant promos, internet thinks it's Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya. Watch

Chess theme, interiors in brick and stone

Sneak peek at Bigg Boss 17 house.

Intricate carving on the walls with figures from the game of chess form the highlight of the house. There is a huge horse with wings in stone at the entrance, while another door has figures from chess over it.

Most of the seating area and even the dining table is made of stone. Even the couch has cushioned seats in brick print. The seating in the garden too has stones though a white couch can also be spotted in another portion.

Bigg Boss 17 house has 3 bedrooms

Three different kinds of bedrooms are seen in the house. One has the interiors in a lavender setting with beautiful flowers adorning the walls and even on the wooden floor. There are couches in one corner for contestants to relax and chat.

The other ‘archive’ bedroom has wooden interiors in brown with chess figures dominating the walls. A massive wooden hand over the sitting area forms the highlight of the room. There is a small dining table in another portion of the room and a single sofa can also be spotted.

A close look also shows a third bedroom with only one double bed at the centre of it and a sofa chair besides it. The room has ancient interiors and a massive statue of a woman with wings over the bed. “Yaha pata nahi kiska hoga saya, khushiyo ke saath yahaan gum ka bhi buffet hai lagne wala (no idea whose shadow will dominate the house, sadness will also be served in the buffet here),” says the voiceover in the end.

The video was shared by the official social media pages of Bigg Boss with the text, “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aapka swagat hai! Chaliye pravesh karte hai iss season ke aalishaan aur shaandaar ghar mein jahan Dil, Dimag aur Dum ka lagega buffet!"

Bigg Boss 17 will start airing on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 10pm. It will continue to be live on JioCinema at all times. The show will premiere on Sunday.

