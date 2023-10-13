Bigg Boss 17: Colors TV drops contestant promos, internet thinks it's Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya. Watch

Bigg Boss 17 will premiere this Sunday on October 15. Ahead of the launch, Colors TV dropped contestant promos. However, these were just hints as the final unveiling will take place at the premiere. The internet, however, participated in a guessing game and picked a number of celebrity names who are rumoured to participate in the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: A tentative list of participants including Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and Jigna Vora) New contestant promo from Bigg Boss 17

Couple contestant

The official Instagram handle of Colors TV first posted the video of a couple of new promos, where only their silhouettes are visible. They are dancing to Rabba Janda from Netflix India's spy thriller Mission Majnu. The caption stated, “Naa pher paaoge nazar, kuch aisa hoga iss jodi ka aapke ❤️ par asar. Toh batao, kaun hai yeh jodi number 1? (You won't be able to take your eyes away from this couple. Guess who's the couple number 1?).”

Several users claimed the couple in the video is actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

Single contestants

Next, Colors TV posted a video of a woman wearing an ornate traditional attire standing in front of an empty mirror. She conceals her face with the dupatta. She's grooving to Param Sundari from Laxman Utekar's 2021 dramedy Mimi. The caption states, “Kaun hai yeh param sundari, jo iss season, macha degi tehelka? (Who's this beauty who will bring a blast this season) (dancing lady emoji) Drop your guesses in the comments.” The internet guessed it's actor Isha Malviya.

In another promo, another woman is seen dancing in a red sari, on Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Sukumar's 2021 blockbuster Telugu action film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. The caption states, “Baaton se apni nikal de woh sabka paseena, Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aanewali, aakhir kaun hai yeh haseena?” (Who's this lady who's going to enter the Bigg Boss house and talk her way to the top). The users commented and guessed that it's actor Mannara Chopra.

Colors TV also dropped the promo of a male contestant, who's seen in a bright jacket. The caption of that promo reads, “Apni style se karne sabko charm, aa raha hai koi shaks, set karke rakhna 9 baje ka alarm.” The internet guessed him as actor Abhishek Kumar.

Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on October 15 and air on Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

