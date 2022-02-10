Step inside Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover's lavish 18,000 square feet Delhi mansion. See photos

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's appearance on reality TV show Shark Tank India has turned him into a celebrity. The entrepreneur's blunt style and feedback became fodder for several viral memes, making him one of the most popular sharks on the show.

According to Forbers magazine, Ashneer's net worth is around ₹21,300 crore, which allows him to splurge on his house and cars. The Delhi-born businessman is married to Madhuri Jain Grover, who is also an entrepreneur. They are parents to two kids – a boy and a girl. The entrepreneur lives in Delhi with his family and routinely shares pictures of his house on social media.

Ashneer and his family live in Panchshila Park, a posh locality in south Delhi and as per reports, his sprawling 18,000 square feet mansion is estimated at upwards of ₹30 crore at least.

In pictures posted by Ashneer on social media, it is seen that the massive house has light beige theme with the interior peppered with artworks. The bedrooms have wooden flooring and one of the rooms has a massive four-poster bed with a metal frame.

Ashneer had share this picture of the TV cabinet in his kids' room on social media.

An art lover, Ashneer's house boasts of several paintings and other artwork, giving the interiors a livelier and more personal feel. The 39-year-old is also a car lover and often shares pictures of his impressive car collection, which includes, among others a Porsche and a Mercedes Maybach, both of which cost in excess of a crore each.

Apart from his much-appreciated Shark Tank appearance, Ashneer has recently been embroiled in a controversy. Last month, an audiotape of him, in which he is allegedly threatening and hurling abuses at a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee, was released. Following this, the entrepreneur is reportedly facing pressure to resign from BharatPe.

In a recent interaction, Ashneer denied these accusations and said that he will leave his company BharatPe, if investors give him ₹4,000 crore.

