Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle dance to the beats of the dhol at their haldi ceremony, watch

After sharing the first picture from their wedding, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsle have shared glimpses of their haldi ceremony. The couple tied the knot earlier this week.

In the video shared by Sanket, the couple was seen surrounded by family members while the beats of traditional dhol played in the background. The wedding party dedicated a few lines to the groom before Sugandha and Sanket broke into a dance.

Sanket shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Jado Nachhe Vyaah Wala Munda (When the groom dances)." Suganda shared the video along with a collage of her turmeric-smeared face on her social media account and wrote, "Haldi."

Sugandha and Sanket married on April 26 in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple shared pictures from their ring ceremony before sharing the picture from the wedding. "Aur isee ke sath ...(and with this...) @drrrsanket "Your Life ,My Rules"," she said, sharing the picture from the jaimala ceremony. Sanket shared the same picture and said, "Aur isee ke sath Teen naam Poore ho gaey ! “Sugandha Mishra Bhosale” (and with this, there are now three names.)"

Sugandha had previously revealed that the couple had plans of marrying last year. However, the pandemic delayed it. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Sugandha said, "I had dreamed about a big fat wedding, but forget about it being grand, now day by day (the guest list) is also getting smaller. When we announced (the wedding), the limit here (Jalandhar) was for about 50 guests, so at least the family members could have attended. But the limit has become even less now. We were earlier supposed to get married in December 2020, but I had asked to postpone it as I wanted a grand wedding. We had assumed that everything would get better by April 2021, but now there is a second wave of Covid. In fact, we were even discussing if we should postpone it again."

