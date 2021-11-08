Sumeet Vya's wife Ekta Kaul answers ‘disgusting’ question on success of marrying a divorced man

Television actor Ekta Kaul, wife of actor Sumeet Vyas, has responded to a query on the ‘success’ of marrying a divorced person. Taking to Instagram, Ekta recently held an Ask Me Anything session in which she was asked the question.

A fan asked Ekta Kaul, "How successful is it in your view to marry a divorced man or woman?" Ekta shared a picture featuring herself, Sumeet Vyas and son Ved and replied, "It's a disgusting question but still would loooveee to answer! It's this successful sir!!"

Ekta shared a picture featuring herself, Sumeet and Ved.

The original picture is from the family's recent Diwali celebrations. Last week Ekta had shared a post on Instagram dropping a series of pictures from the festivities. The photos also included the other family members of Ekta and Sumeet.

The caption read, "Happy Diwali everyone! May the light of diya (lamp) guide you to the way of happiness. May every aspect of your life becomes luminous. And may you be healthy and happy. Don’t burn crackers Wearing @aachho Ved @littlelovebespoke."

Sumeet Vyas was earlier married to actor Shivani Tanksale for seven years and parted ways in 2017. He later married Ekta Kaul in September 2018. The couple welcomed a baby boy last year.

Earlier this year in an interview with a leading daily Sumeet had spoken about his marriage with Shivani Tanksale. "I had a tough phase for a month or so, but then I immersed myself in work. I started taking up almost every offer that came my way. Today, I am in a very happy space."

In 2018 speaking to Humans of Bombay, Sumeet had opened up about Ekta, “I’d been single for sometime–you know that phase where your friends say, ‘you’re single, doing well, don’t get into a relationship’?–I tried but got over it quickly. Around then, I met her.. at shows & on sets, but I didn’t know how to pursue her! She tweeted about my show & we started talking–I invited her to my play & we went out after!"

"We ended up talking for hours about acting. By the third time, I had a feeling she wasn’t getting it! So I specified, ‘This is a date okay? & she just nodded! She’s not from the acting circuit–she was discovered by chance. It was a breath of fresh air! I’ve been around serious artists all my life.. this was so different! Even our choices didn’t match! The first movie we watched was La la land–I came out of it emotional & she was like eh! I thought oh no–how’s this going to work?" he had said.