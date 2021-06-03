Sumeet Vyas jokes he will always kiss son Ved’s neck, even when he is older and ‘with someone’

As his son Ved turned one, actor Sumeet Vyas shared a cute video on Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. In the clip, the little one is seen looking out of a car window and beams excitedly on seeing his father. Sumeet then took Ved in his arms and smothered him with kisses.

Sumeet joked in the caption that he will ‘never stop kissing’ Ved’s neck, even when he is older and ‘with someone’. “Happy 1st birthday Ved. You mean the world to me. . . And I’ll never stop kissing your neck. Even when you’re Older and with someone, remember, I told you this,” he wrote.

Many of Sumeet’s friends and industry colleagues reacted to the video. “May God always bless his heart and smile....all the love of the world to your cupcake,” actor Nimrat Kaur commented, while actor Kubbra Sait wrote, “you’re 1 already!!! GOD!” Actor Rasika Dugal said, “Such a cutie. Happy Birthday Ved!”

Sumeet’s wife, actor Ekta Kaul, also shared a cute video on the special occasion. She shared a video in which she was seen holding Ved’s hands as he took baby steps. “And we are 1.. One year of sheer bliss, happiness and pure love.. Happy birthday Veda.. I love you.. #oneyearofmotherhood #manymoretogo,” she wrote.

Sumeet and Ekta welcomed Ved, their first child, in June last year. He was named after Ved Vyas, the author of the great epic, Mahabharata.

Also read | Pooja Bedi says Samir Soni censored video interview with her: ‘I know I can be a bit much to digest’

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Sumeet had said that he wishes to share an ‘easy bond’ with Ved. He also talked about the lessons he wants to teach his son and said, “I want to give a very philosophical point of view. He should have gratitude for what he has. I’ll teach him that no matter what one is going through, never take anything for granted – family, success, relationship or money. He should be ambitious but most importantly grateful.”