How and why Kubbra Sait lost her “virginity” to the Covid test

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 21:57 IST

With her signature sense of humour, Kubbra Sait recently addressed the stigma attached to the virus. “I lost my virginity to the Covid test. Really it wasn’t half as bad as my mind had conjured it to be. It was a quick in and out. Reminded me of a few ex lovers...,” she tweeted. And before you worry, the Sacred Games actor confirms she’s doing fine.

“I’ve no symptoms. I have a dental surgery soon. Before that, I wanted to get the test done... They collected swabs from my mouth and nostrils, and it was done in 15 minutes,” Sait says. Urging everyone to normalise the situation, she says, “People are so scared that they’ve turned it into a taboo. If you can afford it, get the test done for your peace of mind and everyone’s safety”.

Sait admits being worried initially, too. “I was told, ‘Oh your brain stop functioning, this test is difficult, etc.’ My brother (Danish Sait; actor-comedian), who’ll be travelling soon, got tested sometime back, and he was like, ‘Didi, it’s fine. This way we would scare those who’re going to work to survive.’ So, I realised not to focus on the increasing cases, but about the growing recovery rate,” says the actor, who will be flying to Ireland to shoot for a web series..

Questioning the taboos around Covid-19, while Sait agrees that people are scared and petrified, which is why there’s so much stigma around it, she urges everyone to normalise the situation.

“If you can afford get the test done for your peace of mind and everyone’s safety, please do. It reminds me of the stigmas around getting HIV test done. The truth of matter is you’ve to take care of yourself, wear mask, sanitise… take all precautions must till we’ve the vaccine,” she explains.

While many laughed at her tweet, she also got messages from concerned folks. “The best way to convey a message is through humour. We all need laughter right now. Apart from trolls who’ve nothing much to do, I replied happily to all those serious messages. All said and done I really want to fail this test, wish this comes negative,” she quips.