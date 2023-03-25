Suniel Shetty reveals he always remembers his father was a cleaner boy at 9, says 'he lives only for' Athiya Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty visited the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol as a special guest. He praised contestant Deboshmita as she sang his hit song Jhanjhariya and found her father getting emotional. He asked her to maintain the father-daughter bond forever and said that he too has a similar relationship with his daughter Athiya Shetty. He also talked about his relationship with his late father and revealed that he was a cleaner boy at the age of nine. Also read: Rakesh Roshan reveals this actor was originally signed for Karan Arjun before Salman Khan

Suniel Shetty was a guest on Indian Idol recently.

Sony shared the promo with the caption, “Deboshmita ki singing par huye Suniel Shetty fida aur diya usse ek pyaara compliment (Suniel was blown away by Deboshmita's singing and gave her a sweet compliment).”

Talking to Deboshmita who said her father likes her singing a lot, Sunil said, “aapka aur papa ka relationship dekh ke mujhe bahut ajha lagta hai kyunki Athiya aur mera relationship aisa hi hai. Utna hi pyaar hai aur main jeeta hi sirf uske liye (I love seeing your bond with your father because I have the same bond with Athiya. There is the same love and I live only for her).”

He added that his mother watches the show and admires the talent of the contestants. Talking about Deboshmita, he said that his mom considers her a part of the family and he too feels for her like a father or brother. He said he wanted to see her performance by sitting with her father so that he could see that emotion in his eyes.

He further said, “ye relationship hamesha aisa hi rahna chahiye. Mere papa ke saath mera relationship aisa hi tha (this relationship should remain like this forever. I had the same bond with my own father). I am a very proud son of my father kyunki 9 saal ki umar main, main hamesha kahta hu, cleaner boy they wo. Itni chhoti umar mein table ke charo taraf khumte they table saaf karne ke liye par unka haath nahi pahuchta tha. Mujhe hamesha har cheez mein wohi baat yaad rahti hai. Aap jo bhi ho ma baap ki badaulat ho (he was a cleaner boy at 9. At such a young age, he had to go around the table to clean it and still his hand won't reach the centre. I remember this all the time. Whatever you are is because of your parents). Always be indebted to them, never ever forget that.”

