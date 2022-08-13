Sunil Pal says Raju Srivastava's recovery is slow but he’s getting better: 'Team of 11 doctors working on him'

Comedian Sunil Pal has given an update on the health status of his colleague, Raju Srivastava. Popular comedian-actor Raju continues to be on ventilator in the intensive care unit of AIIMS here and his condition has not improved, hospital sources said on Friday. He suffered a heart attack last week. (Also read: Raju Srivastava hospitalised after suffering heart attack while working out in gym, team says 'he is conscious')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also on Friday, Sunil took to Instagram to share an update. “We are all worried over Raju bhai's health. There have been a lot of rumours being made about him. The latest news that I received from his family is that he is recovering well due to our prayers. The speed of his recovery is slow but he is getting better. All of you please pray for him with all your heart. He is taking medicine, there is a team of 11 doctors working on him. All the politicians in the country have personally come forward to help him. If God wants, Raju bhai will be back with us soon,” he shared in a video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On late Friday night, Raju's family also shared a statement, asking people not to spread rumours about his death. “Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him,” they shared through his Instagram page.

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and underwent an angioplasty the same day.

"Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator. His condition has not improved. He has not regained consciousness since he was admitted to the hospital," the source told PTI. The comedian is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the department of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raju, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. Sunil won the season that year.

He has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three. He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON