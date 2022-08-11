Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about his health, on Thursday.

Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

Adityanath tweeted, “After talking to the wife of well-known comedian Shri Raju Srivastava, gathered information about his health. Praying to Prabhu Shri Ram for his speedy recovery.”

According to his office, Yogi also instructed officers concerned to extend all possible help towards the treatment.

In his tweet, Rajnath Singh mentioned that he spoke with both AIIMS, director Dr Guleria and Raju Srivastava’s wife checking on his health and wished him speedy recovery.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.

The 58-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack while at the gym on Wednesday. He underwent angioplasty later in the day.

Srivastava is in a critical condition and has been put on life support at the Intensive Care Unit, sources at AIIMS said on Thursday.