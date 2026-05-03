Sunita Ahuja takes a fresh dig at Govinda during Laughter Chefs 3, brings up shooting incident: ‘Ghutno pe goli maare’

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, often grabs headlines with her unfiltered comments. On her YouTube channel, she also shares glimpses of her personal life, visiting temples and discussing her spiritual journey. Sunita recently made an appearance on Laughter Chefs 3, where she had an emotional reunion with Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah. But it was Sunita's fresh dig at Govinda that left everyone surprised.

What Sunita said

Sunita Ahuja shares two kids with her husband, Govinda.

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During the Laughter Chefs 3 episode, Sunita took a dig at Govinda and brought up the 2024 shooting incident. She said, “Kashmera, I want to tell you one thing, the guy who respects his wife is a hero. Joh ankhiyon se goli maarta hai, jahaan third party pe chala jaata hai… toh ghutno pe goli maare. (If there is a third party, he ends up shooting his own knee).”

Govinda sustained an accidental bullet injury in his home in Mumbai, in October 2024. Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, had told ANI over the phone, “Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg.”

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{{^usCountry}} Krushna Abhishek said in response, “I don’t know whose side I should take, his or her.” When Krushna said that seeing his aunt made some big superstars of the industry tremble. Sunita giggled and replied, “While trembling, they also disappear…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krushna Abhishek said in response, “I don’t know whose side I should take, his or her.” When Krushna said that seeing his aunt made some big superstars of the industry tremble. Sunita giggled and replied, “While trembling, they also disappear…” {{/usCountry}}

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During the same episode, when Kashmera said that Krushna wanted to pair with Nia, Sunita quipped, “It’s their habit, that’s why they need to be shot. Here, I didn’t even shoot, still I don’t know how it happened.”

About Govinda and Sunita's relationship

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship began long before he became a household name in the 1990s. Sunita, who is related to Govinda through his maternal family, met him when they were both still very young. They married quietly in March 1987, choosing to keep the ceremony private at a time when Govinda was just stepping into films.

For several years, they kept their marriage under wraps, revealing it only after the birth of their daughter. They are parents to two children — daughter Tina Ahuja, who has acted in films, and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is currently preparing for his Bollywood debut. Govinda is known for movies such as Raja Babu, Bhagam Bhag, Coolie No.1, Partner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, Aankhen and others. In recent times, he has been in the news for his personal life, with Sunita hinting that he has had multiple affairs.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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