Sunny Leone recalls relationship with Russell Peters that lasted ‘a hot second’: ‘It was the worst thing ever’

Actor Sunny Leone revealed that she was in a relationship with stand-up comedian Russell Peters several years ago but it lasted ‘a hot second’. She added that they were friends for a very long time and ‘messed it up’ by dating.

During her episode of One Mic Stand season two, Sunny told comedians Sapan Verma and Neeti Palta, “I dated a comedian but it was like, for a hot second. It wasn’t for a very long time.” She said that she was talking about Russell.

“We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day, because we would be such good friends still,” she added.

Neeti asked Sunny if she made it to Russell’s jokes, to which she replied, “I have heard that I am in a couple of his jokes.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2013, Russell opened up about dating Sunny and called her a ‘real sweetheart’. He said, “Yes, we did date each other. It was five-and-a-half years ago. It was a wonderful time. She’s a real sweetheart, you know.”

Sunny is now married to Daniel Weber, who also manages her business. The couple, who first met at a club in Las Vegas, got married on April 9, 2011. They have three children-- a six-year-old daughter Nisha and three-year-old twin sons Noah and Asher.

Earlier this year, in an Instagram post, Sunny revealed the secret behind her and Daniel’s successful relationship. “10 years together, 5 ways of keeping the spark alive,” the text on the screen read, as they broke into a goofy dance. The advice was to ‘always communicate, plan date nights, cook together, make each other laugh, appreciate each other’.