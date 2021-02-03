Home / Entertainment / Tv / Swami Om, controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant, dies
tv

Swami Om, controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant, dies

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om has died. He had reportedly contracted Covid-19 three months ago.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Swami Om was a contestant on Bigg Boss 10.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om has died. The controversial godman appeared on season 10 of the reality show.

Swami Om had reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus three months ago, and despite testing negative, hadn't fully recovered. He died at his NCR home on Wednesday.

Swami Om’s friend Mukesh Jain's son confirmed to Zee Media that he died due to paralysis. "Due to paralysis, half of his body was paralysed," he added.

During his Bigg Boss stint, he courted controversy by instigating other contestants. He was ousted from the show by host Salman Khan after he threw urine on co-contestant Bani J.

In 2017, he was arrested in connection with an old case, registered against him in 2008 for his alleged involvement in a brawl. The case was registered at Lodhi Colony police station, but Om had been absconding, said the police. In 2014, a city court had declared him a proclaimed offender in the case.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swami om bigg boss salman khan

Related Stories

tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation, cries as she says 'My husband is married, has a child'

UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:09 AM IST
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde calls video of her bashing Rahul Vaidya fake, says she will never use ‘foul language’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:48 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP