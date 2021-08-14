Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jheel Mehta opens up about being told she is ‘not skinny enough’. Watch

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jheel Mehta opened up about being body-shamed in a new Instagram Reels video. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Jheel Mehta got nasty comments about her appearance.

Jheel Mehta, who played Sonalika Atmaram Bhide on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, opened up about being body-shamed. She shared a new video, which gave a message of self-acceptance, and said that it took her a long time to feel confident about herself.

In an Instagram Reels video, Jheel revealed the kind of comments she would get: ‘you are too tall’, ‘you wear too much makeup’, ‘you are not skinny enough’, ‘your teeth are too big’, ‘you should do something about your acne’. Messages of self-acceptance then show up on the screen: ‘I am healthy’, ‘I am smart’, ‘I am beautiful’, ‘I am kind’, ‘I am funny’.

“As long as I like and accept who I am, what anyone else says does not matter. Perfect is actually (im)perfect,” the text on the screen read as the video came to an end. The clip was set to the tunes of Imperfect by Avanti Nagral featuring Kevin Fernando.

Jheel wrote in an Instagram post, “I wish I heard this song by @avantinagral as a teenager. It took me such a long time to truly accept myself and feel confident in the way I am and to understand that as long as I like and accept who I am, what others say DOES NOT matter.”

“If you happen to read this, go tell a friend that you think they’re beautiful, smart and kind, I’m sure they’ll appreciate it,” she added.

Also see: Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend Karan Boolani shares cryptic photo hours before rumoured wedding. See here

There was an outpouring of love for Jheel in the comments section. “But you are soo cute I wish you come back to tmkoc set,” one wrote. “Wow.... Being inspiration for many out there... You are beautiful,” another said.

On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jheel played Sonalika aka Sonu, an integral member of the Tapusena. She was seen on the show from 2008 to 2012.

