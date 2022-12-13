Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta slams paparazzi for making 'behuda' comments. Watch

Actor Munmun Dutta has slammed the paparazzi saying they make 'behuda (absurd)' comments while standing at the back of the crowd during events. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on Monday, Munmun made a face and spoke to a few media persons standing near her at an awards event recently. (Also Read | Taarak Mehta's Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta shake hands at ITA awards, fans react)

Next, looking in front of her, Munmun then said, "Aur yeh jo peeche se (makes sounds mimicking them) jo comment karte hai na jo sunai deta hai baad mein unke videos mein woh bhi zara comment karna bandh kare (Those who make comments standing at the back which are later heard in videos, they should also stop making comments)."

She added, "Behuda jo peechhe se comments karte hai, woh community aisi hogayi hai aajkal (Absurd people who stand at the back and pass comments, the community has become like this nowadays)."

Reacting to the video, Munmun's fans supported her remark. A person said, "What she said is correct." Another fan wrote, "Kind of true its all audible in pap videos when paps curse be it with each other or comment or say something bad about the celebrity they are gonna click." "She is saying the truth. She is so frustrated looking at her edits and all comments by people. If you love her respect her," commented an Instagram user.

Munmun rose to fame for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The TV show, which first aired in 2008, is running in its 14th year with over 3,300 episodes. Munmun has been part of the show since 2008. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the weekly Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by late columnist-playwright Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

Munmun was also seen in Hum Sab Baraati. The actor appeared as a guest in CID, Indian Idol 10, India's Best Dancer, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Bigg Boss 15, and The Khatra Khatra Show. Munmun has starred in films such as Mumbai Xpress (2005), Holiday (2006), Dhinchak Enterprise (2015), and The Little Goddess (2018).

