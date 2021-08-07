Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 6 recap: Mehta is late for office, gets call from boss
tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 6 recap: Mehta is late for office, gets call from boss

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 6 recap: Mehta who is already late for the office is delayed further. Jethalal asks him to wait for him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Mehta and Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mehta is finally out of the house moving fast when he realizes that his shoelaces are untied and gets down to tie them. Right then Sodhi comes out of his building, notices Bhide busy writing on the board, and decides to play a prank for some fun.

He picks up a pebble, throws it at Bhide and runs for cover. Bhide turns around to find Mehta tying his shoelaces, walks up to him and expresses he his upset. As Mehta is trying to prove his innocence, Sodhi emerges from behind laughing.

Mehta, already late for work, asks Sodhi to drop him at work but finds out that his car is with a friend Surinder and will have to wait for him. As both of them are waiting, Jethalal comes out on his balcony performing his morning ritual.

After that Mehta and Sodhi tell Jethalal that they are waiting for the car. Hearing this Jethalal asks them to wait for two minutes and then they all can proceed to work together, though Mehta warns him to come quickly as he is already late.

Jethalal gets inside to leave but finds Champaklal on the floor because he couldn’t find his spectacles. Both then start the hunt for Champaklal’s spectacles. Out there, an anxious Mehta and Sodhi are waiting for both Jethalal and the car.

As they are waiting, Mehta gets a call from his boss checking if he has left for work or not. Mehta lies to him and saves himself from any further grilling. Inside, Jethalal gets embroiled in finding Bappuji’s spectacles and even wakes up Tappu to ask if he had seen the pair but to no avail. When Mehta calls Jethalal to enquire about his whereabouts he disconnects the call.

Also Read | Elton John sings, dances to BTS' Permission To Dance after RM's Twitter shoutout, thanks band. Watch video

Meanwhile, Mehta is getting highly anxious and decides to finally fetch an auto since he is too late. But Sodhi is trying his best to stop him from doing so.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah ganpati on taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah taarak mehta ka ooltah chashma taarak mehta
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Elephants show how to indulge in simple pleasures. Watch sweet video

Anand Mahindra shares old ad of Taj Mahal Palace hotel offering stay at 6

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP