Elton John sings, dances to BTS' Permission To Dance after RM's Twitter shoutout, thanks band. Watch video

Singer Elton John in a new video has danced to as well as sung Permission To Dance by BTS, making him the latest celebrity to join the group's Permission to Dance challenge. His name was also featured lyrics, 'When it all seems like it's wrong/Just sing along to Elton John.'

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Elton John grooved to the song and also performed the sign language steps. He captioned the video, "When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bangtantv #permissiontodance." He wore a red and grey printed tracksuit with white round-framed sunglasses.





Taking to Twitter, Elton John also dropped a video clip of himself, singing Permission To Dance in his signature style. He captioned the post, "When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind @BTS_twt #permissiontodance." Elton said in the video, "Thanks BTS. Love to the ARMY."

🎶When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind 🎶 @BTS_twt #permissiontodance pic.twitter.com/3pDhkOiY35 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 6, 2021

Earlier, BTS leader RM gave a shoutout to Elton John on Twitter. He dropped a video of himself on the official BTS Twitter handle. He captioned the video, "When it all seems like it’s wrong Just sing along to @eltonofficial #PermissionToDance."

The Permission To Dance challenge was started by BTS in July. Fans choreographed their own dance moves and posted videos on YouTube.

BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, recently released two tracks. Both the English songs, Butter and Permission to Dance, were announced back-to-back.

The latter imagines a pandemic-free and inclusive world in the near future. Butter has been at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine weeks now.

Last year, BTS had released Dynamite, their first all-English track. It earned them their first Grammy nomination.