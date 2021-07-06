Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Ep 3202 recap: Jethalal seals the deal in Hindi
tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Ep 3202 recap: Jethalal seals the deal in Hindi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Ep 3202 recap: Jethalal closed a business deal while honouring the Hindi language. Meanwhile, the other residents of the society went on a trip.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Jethalal in a still from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's July 5 episode 3202.

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) along with Bagha sit for a business meeting at a hotel. Jethalal makes it clear to Bagha that since he is the boss he will do the talking. But soon the meeting turns into a struggle for Jethalal. To his surprise, the hotel manager with whom they have come to talk business declares that he prefers speaking only in English, which rattles Jethalal.

Much to his dismay, he now has to turn to Bagha for help. With every sentence spoken in English, Jethalal looks towards Bagha for an explanation. However, after a few 'what did he say?' conversations, Jethalal summons the courage and speaks to the manager in Hindi. Not only does Jethalal seal the business deal, he at the same time expresses his love for the Hindi language and how much more convenient it is to speak instead of English.

Meanwhile, the residents of Gokuldham society have finally reach the resort and after a minor scare that involves Bhide leaving his ID proof at home, they settle into their respective rooms. But as fate would have it, a tragedy strikes. Bhide, Madhavi, and Sonu enter their room, and as they are admiring the interiors, Bhide asks his wife for the bag he had handed over to her on the bus. Well, the bag isn’t with Madhavi and a panicked Bhide sprints out of the room. Thankfully, he bumps into Tapu in the hallway, who hands over the bag, that was mistakenly placed in Tapu’s room.

In another room, Sodhi and Iyer are happy to be out but are dearly missing their wives. Sodhi suddenly realises that he is missing his shoulder bag - ‘the party bag’ – and in a state of panic, they both run out of the room in search of it. The gang runs from pillar-to-post but can’t find their ‘party bag’.

