Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 21 recap: Despite all attempts by Jethalal, Bappuji finds out that Bagha is drunk
tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 21 recap: Despite all attempts by Jethalal, Bappuji finds out that Bagha is drunk

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 21 recap: Bappuji finally finds out that Bagha is drunk after the two bump into each other, despite Jethalal and purush mandal's failed attempts to keep it a secret.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Bappuji with Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gokuldham Society members try their best to catch hold of Bagha. While Jethalal and Mehta do their best to keep Bappuji in check, the rest of the folks are seen outside, running behind Bagha to catch hold of him. As soon a Mehta finds an opportunity, he too runs out in hot pursuit of Bagha only to find him atop gazebo.

Bhide suggests that Madhavi, Komal and Anjali should go ahead with their dinner as the men folk try and get Bagha down, but they refuse. Madhavi suggests telling Bagha that he has got a call from Bhavari and that he should come down to talk to her but Bagha refuses to budge.

Thinking of another plan, all suggest that he should come down so that all can dance together, but Bagha doesn’t agree to that too. Instead, he wants them to dance which he will watch, he says.

Inside, a worried Bappuji is pacing up and down, with Jethalal doing his best to stop him from venturing out. He offers to call Mehta to figure out the situation outside. But out there, all are dancing in a bid to get Bagha to climb down.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan poses with all his four kids, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh, for first time in Eid special pic

Jethalal then requests the DJ to play Garba music, encouraging Bappuji to join too. Finally, Bappuji decides to go out and figure out the situation for himself. But just when he walks towards the door, a clever Jethalal pretends to have hurt himself. The plan fails and Bappuji sprints out looking for Bagha, who is again on the run with everyone looking for him. It is here that Bagha bumps into Bappuji who smells alcohol on him. Bappuji is, of course, livid.

Topics
taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah gokuldham society jethalal

