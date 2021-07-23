Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 22 recap: Bagha turns sober, Jethalal, purush mandal ‘secret’ stays safe

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the entire Gokuldham Society including Bappuji finally manage to get hold of Bagha. An angry Champaklal (Bappuji) continues to ask Bagha why he had been behaving differently while the purush mandal tries its best to save Bagha from his wrath.

A fuming Bappuji, who had earlier sniffed alcohol on Bagha, declares that he will punish him for indulging in ‘party-sharty’. Bhide jumps in saying that since Bagha is not in his senses it will be best that the punishment is given in next day when he is back to his senses. Dr Hathi agrees and the entire purush mandal comes forward to take Bagha to his room. But, Bappuji doesn’t let them.

In yet another attempt, Dr Hathi notices that Bagha’s eyes are closing and says that since he is sleepy, he should be taken to a room. This plan too fails.

In order to wake up Bagha, Champaklal splashes water on his face. A rattled Bagha tells Champaklal, “Arey Bappuji aap mere pe paani kyun daal rahe hai, main koi paudha thode hoon jo uug jayega.” Once again, a drunk Bagha mimics Ajay Devgn – throwing everyone off guard. He also copies Amitabh Bachchan.

Just as everyone is trying ways to bring Bagha back to his senses, the hotel manager walks in with a kadha which Bagha quickly gulps down. But that too has no effect on him.

The purush mandal again pushes for Bagha to be taken to a room so that he can sleep. Just then manager reveals that they have a ‘jadibuti wali goli’ which will help Bagha. He protests and refuses to have the ‘goli’ but Champaklal forces him to have it. Magically, the medicine works and Bagha gets back to his normal self and apologizes for his behaviour.

Just when the purush mandal feels their secret will now be out in the open, waiter Mukesh, who had been helping them with their party plans, makes up a story and saves the purush mandal. Everyone then returns to have dinner.