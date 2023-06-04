Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja Rajda confirms Jennifer Mistry was never abusive or undisciplined on sets

Priya Rajda Ahuja has said that she is shocked to see no one is supporting Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal over her allegations against producers of their popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The comedy show has been in the news for some time now. A few weeks ago, Jennnifer Mistry Bansiwal had accused show producers of sexual misconduct. Ever since, few actors from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have spoken about the issue - a few supported her claim while most of them sided with the producers. (Also read| Mohammed Saud Mansuri: Controversies around Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah really sad)

Priya on Jennifer's solo fight

Priya Ahuja Rajda talks about Jennifer Mistry's allegations against the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Priya Ahuja Rajda, who featured in the show as Rita reporter, told ETimes in an interview, “I’m very shocked nobody supported Jennifer as she had many close friends on the set of the show. She was the one who was there with me during my depression days. I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined on the sets of the show." Priya added that Jennifer played a significant role in bringing the former director of the show - Malav Rajda, and her close.

Priya's exit from the show

Malav and Priya have been married for 13 years now. He quit the show recently, after serving as the director for 14 years. She stepped out of her role for a break. Both labelled their exit as a natural progression in their careers and did not dwell upon any differences that may have happened on sets.

Support for Jennifer

When Jennifer made her allegations, Priya extended her support to her. However, Mandar Chandwadkar, who is said to have been close friends with Jennifer, claimed that he never knew that Jennifer faced such hurdles on sets of the show. Later, Jennifer had expressed her disappointment with Mandar's statements and told Pinkvilla that she understands if he cannot support her as he is still working with the production house. However, he should not have spoken against her, she added.

After their exit, Disha Vakani, Priya Ahuja, Shailesh Lodha, and Jennifer have spoken against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producers. The show has been running for more than a decade.

