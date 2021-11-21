Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast joins Priya Ahuja, director Malav Rajda as they renew wedding vows. See pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja, who plays Reporter Rita of Kal Tak news channel on the show, renewed her wedding vows with the show's director Malav Rajda. The wedding pictures also showed their son, Ardaas, taking part in the celebrations.

Priya shared several wedding pictures on Instagram. She wrote, "Fairytales do come true." The photos showed her as a bride in a baby pink lehenga and Malav in a white kurta-pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket. Their son Ardaas also wore the same clothes as his father.

Malav commented on the post, “I would marry you every 10 years.” Talking about the wedding function, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ambika Ranjankar wrote, "Twas super fun and overwhelming at the same time...Touchwood."

Many Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors like Ambika Ranjankar (Komal), Sunayana Fozdar (Anjali), Kush Shah (Goli), Palak Sindhwani (Sonu) and others joined the celebrations and featured in Priya's post.

Palak tied Malav and Priya's nuptial knot at the wedding. She was seen wearing a lavender lehenga in the wedding pictures. One picture also showed Malav putting vermillion on Priya's forhead. He wore an arm supporter to support his injured hand during the celebrations.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revolves around the interesting stories of residents of the Gokuldhaam Society. It has completed 3300 episodes and is currently running in its 14th year. The show is created by Asit Kumar Modi and produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited and runs from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.