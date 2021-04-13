Home / Entertainment / Tv / Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi denies fans' claims that show's quality is dipping
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi denies fans' claims that show's quality is dipping

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi has reacted to allegations that the show's quality has been dwindling.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Dilip Joshi has been an integral part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 13 years.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi has denied allegations that the popular sitcom is deteriorating in quality. Several individuals involved in the show, including lead actor Dilip Joshi and director Malav Rajda, have addressed similar claims in the recent past.

In an interview, Asit said that the crew is facing unprecedented challenges because of the pandemic, and that everyone is giving their '100%' to produce 'entertaining content'.

He said, "Honestly, we are shooting during the pandemic, the situation is very bad in the city and we all know that. I am not giving an excuse here, but we face a lot of issues on a regular basis." He continued, "We can't show a repetitive storyline to the audience because the sitcom has a repeat telecast on the channel and it is also equally loved by people and we will be caught. We can't afford to do that. We work day and night, the writers so that we bring good stories. We are not repetitive and that's the only reason the show has sustained in the industry for the last 13 years."

Previously, director Malav Rajda had responded to a fan's social media comment on similar lines. Commenting on a post by the director, a fan wrote, “No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now.” Malav wrote back, “ok point noted.”

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ko Ooltah Chashmah director responds to disgruntled fan who called the show 'terrible'

Some months ago, actor Dilip Joshi had also accepted that the show wasn't maintaining high standards. “Jab aap quantity dekhte hai, toh kahin na kahin quality suffer hoti hi hai. Pehle weekly hum karte the aur writers ke paas bohot time hota tha. Chaar episode likhe, doosre chaar episode agle mahine shoot karna hai (When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.),” the actor had said in a podcast appearance.

